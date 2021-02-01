Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MCBI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

