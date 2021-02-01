Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of MCBI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
