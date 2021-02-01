Veros Price Reaches $7.58 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $125,191.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.58 or 0.00022539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.78 or 0.00867569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.16 or 0.04451650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

