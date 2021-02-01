Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 321,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 6,424,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,578. The firm has a market cap of $386.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

