Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

JMM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.17. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.