Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Update

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 280,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NINE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 202,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.74.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

