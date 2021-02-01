Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 8,564,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.07.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

