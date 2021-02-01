Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

SMAR stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 888,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,887. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $362,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,174,037.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,556,686 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

