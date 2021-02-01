Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.67 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.26 or 0.04061767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00396734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00425773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00272235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,546,347 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

