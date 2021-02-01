Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $141,269.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00313989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003433 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.33 or 0.01493691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

