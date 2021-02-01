-$0.07 EPS Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.14). Apache posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 10,422,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,106. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

