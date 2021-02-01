eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

EMAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

