Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 377,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,720. The stock has a market cap of $640.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Frank’s International has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 406,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Frank’s International by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frank’s International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

