StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,102. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas comprises approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

