Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s share price was down 14.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 719,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,337,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78.

About Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

