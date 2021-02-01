DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 9.6%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $25.50. 13,456,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 4,122,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.