Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $37.26. 1,098,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 869,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

