Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.48. 2,271,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,534,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

