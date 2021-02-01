Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.48. 2,271,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,534,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
