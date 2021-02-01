K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KPLUY shares. Commerzbank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

