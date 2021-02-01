Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 713,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 518,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
