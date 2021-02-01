Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 713,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 518,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

