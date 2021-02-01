Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $17.40 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

