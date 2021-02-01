Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,623.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $56,623.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,769.98 or 1.00176277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032527 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

