Pillar One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,756.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $172,756.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00863600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.57 or 0.04442445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

