Vid (VI) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Vid has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $27,364.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00150705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00265630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,484,531 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

