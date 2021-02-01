Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Faceter has a market capitalization of $235,750.65 and $590.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.12 or 0.00863600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049914 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.57 or 0.04442445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019969 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

