Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.67 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

HLIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 855,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,578. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $487,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

