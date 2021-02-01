PANTHEON X Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PANTHEON X token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $88,147.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00150927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00067499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038723 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,607 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

