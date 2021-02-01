Frax (FRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.25 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Frax has a market capitalization of $129.25 million and $7.15 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00150927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00067499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038723 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

