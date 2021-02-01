Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDSY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Get Prada alerts:

PRDSY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Prada has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.