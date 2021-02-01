Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

