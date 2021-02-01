Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 5%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.87. 199,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 313,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $781.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

