Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 5.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares were up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.90 and last traded at $145.63. Approximately 409,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 517,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $30,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after buying an additional 117,402 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $13,626,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

