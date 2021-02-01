ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 5.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 2,313,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,278,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

