Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Up 5.2%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.29. 523,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 507,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNM. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.