UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Trading Up 5.2%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 204,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 368,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

