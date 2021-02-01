Short Interest in ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 46.4%

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske raised shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $$106.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.

