Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 5.3%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.00. 931,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 996,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

