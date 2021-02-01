Short Interest in Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Decreases By 39.7%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Separately, Danske cut Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OYIEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

