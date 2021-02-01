Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Up 5.3%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 518,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 677,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

