Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,475 ($32.34).

LON HIK traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,435 ($31.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,764. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,540.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,500.05.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

