ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1,134.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.