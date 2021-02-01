Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in January

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 607.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRRMF traded down $4.78 on Monday, reaching $106.90. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

GRRMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

