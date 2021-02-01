Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 1,665,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,805.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGETF remained flat at $$9.54 on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

