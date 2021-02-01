Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Declines By 50.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSWA remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90.
About First Sound Bank
