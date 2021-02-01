HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOCPY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $126.89. 25,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,033. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

