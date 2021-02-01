Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 5.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.80. 307,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 292,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

