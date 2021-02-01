Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $332.70 and last traded at $332.65. Approximately 1,178,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,314,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $15,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

