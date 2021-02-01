Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Up 5.5%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.20. 1,035,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 303,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

