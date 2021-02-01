Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Up 5.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.71 and last traded at $79.57. 220,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 372,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,770,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.