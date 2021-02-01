Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.42. 162,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 336,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $328.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 20.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

