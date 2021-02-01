Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 2,462,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,768,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

